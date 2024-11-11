Talabat Eyes IPO That May Value It More Than Delivery Hero

(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE’s Middle Eastern subsidiary is looking to diversify beyond its core business of food and groceries delivery, a top executive said, after the firm teed up a share sale that could value it more than its parent company.

Talabat is eying verticals including health care, beauty, pharmacy, pet services and fintech, its Chief Executive Officer Tomaso Rodriguez said in an interview. “We strongly believe that every single dollar we invest in expanding these areas has a much better return than a geographical expansion at this point.”

Emirates NBD, one of the banks on the IPO, said Talabat could be worth up to $14.4 billion, while Bloomberg Intelligence estimated an enterprise value of as much as $12 billion.

That would peg Talabat’s valuation higher than its parent firm — and make the deal among the region’s biggest listings this year.

Shares in Delivery Hero rose 3% to €38.39 Monday afternoon in Frankfurt, implying a market capitalization of about €11 billion.

Talabat’s margins and higher growth prospects support a valuation premium, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Tatiana Lisitsina, who called it the “crown jewel” of the portfolio. Analysts at Emirates NBD said Talabat was debt free, compared to Delivery Hero’s $3.5 billion of borrowings, and operated in one of two regions that positively contributed to the German firm’s Ebitda in 2023.

Delivery Hero is selling a 15% stake in the business. Investors can submit orders until Nov. 27, and shares are expected to start trading on or around Dec. 10.

The deal received interest from regional and international investors, Talabat’s Rodriguez said, adding that he expects a “good balance” when it comes to allocations. While there aren’t any imminent acquisition plans, the firm is open to investment opportunities that it could fund with its own cash generation, he said.

Talabat reported $6 billion in gross merchandise value in 2023, up from just under $4 billion in 2021. It expects to end the 2024 with year-on-year growth of 22% to 23%, Rodriguez said; a 17% to 18% increase next year and about 14% in the medium term. The firm’s advertising business is another bright spot, generating about $200 million in revenue last year, he said.

Talabat plans to pay at least $100 million in dividends in April relative to fourth quarter financial results, plus $400 million in two installments in October 2025 and April 2026. After that, dividends are expected to be paid twice each calendar year, with Talabat targeting a net income payout of 90%.

The unit operates across eight countries - United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain. It has cemented its position in the region through deals including the acquisition of Indian firm Zomato’s food delivery business in the UAE in 2019 and online grocery platform InstaShop in 2020.

Talabat’s IPO comes amid a flurry of new share sales in the Middle East from both government-owned and private firms. Oman’s state-run energy firm raised a record $2 billion by listing its exploration and production unit last month, while billionaire Yusuff Ali upsized the offering of his grocery business to $1.72 billion. Meanwhile, in India, food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd.’s $1.3 billion offering was subscribed more than three times.

