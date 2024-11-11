Zetwerk Is Said to Consider Raising $1 Billion in Indian IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Zetwerk Pvt Ltd., an Indian supply chain startup, is considering fundraising options including an initial public offering that may help it raise as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Bangalore-based firm, backed by investors such as Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed India Partners, has held talks with investment banks to help prepare for a potential IPO in Mumbai next year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A potential listing could value the company at several billion dollars, the people said.

Considerations are preliminary and no final decisions have been made, the people said, adding that details such as size, value and timing may change.

A representative for Zetwerk didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Zetwerk’s technology platform helps connect suppliers and customers in areas such as aircraft engine manufacturing, consumer electronics and home appliances, according to its website.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.