Australia Domestic Airfares Surge in Months Since Rex Collapse

Rex Airlines Boeing 737 planes lay idle on the tarmac at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on July 31, 2024. The Australian regional airline Rex cancelled flights as it entered voluntary administration on July 31, leaving the fate of the country's third-largest carrier in serious doubt.

(Bloomberg) -- Airfares between Australia’s major cities have surged following the collapse of regional carrier Rex, with prices on one route almost doubling, the nation’s competition regulator said.

Rex entered voluntary administration on July 30 after a failed attempt to muscle in on capital city routes, which are dominated by Qantas Airways Ltd., its budget unit Jetstar, and Virgin Australia Airlines Pty. Those two companies now carry 98% of domestic passengers, and there’s no domestic route serviced by more than the two major airline groups, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said in a report Tuesday.

“The exit of Rex as a third competing airline group on services between metropolitan cities may have significant longer-term impacts on the domestic aviation sector,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said in the report.

“The domestic airline industry has become even further concentrated, and it may be some time before a new airline emerges to compete on popular services between metropolitan cities, with normal barriers to entry and growth exacerbated by aircraft fleet supply chain issues and pilot and engineer shortages,” she said. “With less competition, there is less choice for consumers and less incentive for airlines to offer cheaper airfares and more reliable services.”

Average airfares between major cities jumped 13% in the two months following Rex’s collapsed, but there were even more pronounced spikes on some routes. For instance, “best discount economy” tickets between Adelaide and Melbourne soared 95% to A$296 ($195), while fares from Melbourne to the popular Gold Coast holiday region climbed 70% to A$432.

