FanDuel Owner Flutter Beats Sales Estimates, Cautions on Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Flutter Entertainment, operator of US sports betting giant FanDuel, reported third-quarter sales that beat analysts’ estimates but warned of a tough start to the current fourth quarter.

Flutter, which moved its primary listing to New York earlier this year, said third-quarter revenue grew 27% to $3.25 billion, beating analysts’ projections of $3.03 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization rose 75% to $450 million, beating estimates of $359.1 million.

Mirroring a report last week from rival DraftKings Inc., Flutter said sales in the fourth quarter have been hurt by less-favorable betting results. The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue and Ebitda by 1%, reflecting stronger than expected results outside of the US.

In an interview, Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said sports betting operators across the board have been hurt by some results in the National Football League in October that caught bookmakers by surprise. Parlays, which combine several types of bets, have also paid off for bettors.

“The sports results have a bit tricky,” Jackson said. “It’s a great day for customers in football.”

He reiterated the company’s long-term goal of generating $21 billion in annual revenue by 2027. “We’ve got fantastic underlying momentum in the business,” he said.

Flutter is taking advantage of surging demand for sports betting in the US. Ahead of its investors day in September, the company authorized a share buyback program of up to $5 billion, while boosting its outlook for the US gambling market by more than 50%.

The sports-betting pioneer’s performance follows a number of positive developments for the industry more broadly. In November, Missouri became the latest US state to legalize sports betting after a referendum passed by a narrow margin. A few weeks earlier, Flutter shares soared after a rumored gambling tax in the UK budget failed to materialize.

Flutter’s results have also been crimped a bit by rising tax rates, including a $50 million hit in the second half of the year from an increase in Illinois.

While the US-based FanDuel remains Flutter’s largest unit, the company has resumed what many perceived to be an aggressive international expansion. In September, the company agreed to buy Playtech Plc’s Italian gambling business for €2.3 billion ($2.6 billion) in cash. It has also agreed to buy a 56% stake in Brazil’s NSX for a cash consideration of about $350 billion.

