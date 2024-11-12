Hertz Misses Estimates as Losses Mount From Failed Tesla Bet

(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. reported a worse-than-expected loss as the rental-car company continued to unwind a failed bet on electric vehicles that has pummeled earnings and the value of the cars in its fleet.

The company posted an adjusted loss of 68 cents a share in the third quarter, more the 46-cent average deficit estimated by analysts. Hertz took a $1 billion non-cash impairment charge during the quarter, largely due to the decline in fleet residual values over the last year, the company said. The company attributed the charge to a push to sell cars in its fleet that have lost value, including Tesla Inc. EVs.

Hertz shares fell as much as 12% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The results mark Hertz’s fourth-straight quarterly loss, highlighting the toll of the company’s failed strategy to electrify its fleet with EVs from Tesla. New Chief Executive Officer Gil West has been working to fix the damage by selling tens of thousands of those cars while overhauling the company’s management team.

The EV push tipped the company into crisis starting in the second half of 2023, when EV prices plummeted and left the company with cars worth far less than it could fetch in the resale market. Repair costs were also higher than expected and customers leased them at lower rates compared to conventional vehicles.

The company has said it plans to sell 30,000 EVs by the end of this year and get to a number that its customers wanted to rent.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.