Spanish Watchdog Opens In-Depth Probe for BBVA’s Sabadell Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s antitrust agency said it needs more time to make a decision on BBVA SA’s bid to take over smaller rival Banco Sabadell SA, effectively delaying the proposed deal by several months.

The board of the regulator, known as CNMC, is sending the review to a so-called Phase 2, which means it will open the process to opinions from third-parties, according to a statement Tuesday, confirming a Nov. 7 report by Bloomberg News. A Phase 2 review also allows the target to present its own arguments, which it couldn’t do in the previous phase, and can drag on for several months.

A Phase 2 decision means that, if the deal is finally approved, the government will subsequently be allowed to change the competition remedies. Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo has previously said a deal would hurt competition in the country.

BBVA, Spain’s second largest bank by market value, has repeatedly said that a lengthy process is bad for its plans, with Chairman Carlos Torres having said that time was the main threat to the takeover. BBVA, officially named Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, launched a hostile offer for Sabadell earlier this year with a proposed price at the time of €11.5 billion (€12.2 billion).

Sabadell has said the offer is too low and investors would be better off if the bank stays independent. BBVA also faces push back from the government, which has raised concerns about market concentration but has limited powers to block a deal. What the government can do is block a merger.

