Spotify Beats Subscriber, Margin Estimates Even as Ad Sales Lag

Grant White, portfolio manager and investment advisor at iA Private Wealth, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Big Tech earnings and investment ideas.

(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA reported third-quarter growth in subscribers and profit margins, saying lower marketing and personnel costs helped the music streaming service overcome a tough climate for advertising.

Paying subscribers grew to 252 million, the Stockholm-based company said Tuesday in a statement, beating analysts’ estimates of 250.1 million. Total monthly active users increased to 640 million, also exceeding estimates.

The company is showing the benefits of workforce cuts taken late last year, along with the tailwind from continued growth. Its gross margin, a measure of profitability, widened to 31.1%, topping Wall Street expectations, and its operating income surged to €454 million.

Revenue for the quarter increased 19% to €3.99 billion, missing the €4.03 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Advertising revenue increased 6%, held back by low prices in its music business and podcasts.

Shares of Spotify rose more than 9% to $457.79 in extended trading after the results were announced. They have more than doubled this year, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s ability to grow, raise prices and increase earnings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.