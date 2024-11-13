Amazon Labor Ruling Outlaws Mandatory Anti-Union Meetings

(Bloomberg Law) -- Mandatory “captive audience” meetings in which companies argue against unionization are illegal, the National Labor Relations Board ruled in a case involving Amazon.com Inc., prohibiting one of employers’ most potent weapons against labor organizing campaigns.

Requiring workers to attend anti-union gatherings violates federal labor law protections that allow workers to freely choose whether, when, and how to participate in a debate about union representation, the NLRB’s Democratic majority held in its Wednesday ruling.

“Ensuring that workers can make a truly free choice about whether they want union representation is one of the fundamental goals of the National Labor Relations Act,” Chair Lauren McFerran (D) said in a statement. “Captive audience meetings—which give employers near-unfettered freedom to force their message about unionization on workers under threat of discipline or discharge—undermine this important goal.”

While the board majority handed unions a major victory with its captive audience ban, that win may be fleeting as the incoming Trump administration’s NLRB appointees will likely restore employers’ power to force workers to attend those gatherings.

Republican NLRB member Marvin Kaplan dissented from the ruling.

Amazon has been waging a high-profile battle against worker organizing, although workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to unionize in 2022. The company’s anti-union conduct has drawn rebukes from the NLRB. Amazon has recently taken to suing the agency.

The case is Amazon.com Services LLC, N.L.R.B., Case 29-CA-280153, 11/13/24.

