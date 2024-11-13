Dallas Cowboys’ Billionaire Owner Hit With $240 Million Quarterback Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Jerry Jones has had a mixed year with his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

His net worth has jumped to $15 billion as tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, thanks to the soaring valuation of the National Football League team. But on the field it’s been mostly bad news. The Cowboys are winless at home this year and have an overall record of three wins and six losses after being humbled in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

The outlook took a turn for the worse this week when Jones revealed that star quarterback Dak Prescott would have season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury. Prescott recently became the NFL’s highest-paid player when Jones handed him a four-year, $240 million contract extension with $231 million guaranteed.

The billionaire has built the Cowboys into a financial juggernaut since buying the team in 1989. Earlier this year, Sportico pegged the Cowboys as the world’s most valuable sports team at $10.3 billion.

Jones said Prescott would be back next season.

“His prognosis is wonderful,” Jones said Tuesday on a Dallas radio station. “It just means we’re not going to have him for the rest of the year.”

The team declined to comment beyond the public remarks. Jones made the announcement after the Cowboys suffered a shellacking by the Philadelphia Eagles, a division rival. It was another blow for Cowboys fans, who haven’t celebrated a Super Bowl victory in almost 30 years.

