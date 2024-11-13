Deutsche Bank CFO Says Very Encouraged by Fourth Quarter So Far

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is “very encouraged” with the momentum of its business half way through the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke told investors.

“The investment bank continues to perform quite well across both fixed income and origination and advisory,” he said at a conference organized by UBS Group AG on Wednesday.

For next year, Deutsche Bank is counting on the advisory business as well as lending income to help reach a goal of increasing revenue by about €2 billion to €32 billion, von Moltke also said.

Income from on advising companies on mergers and acquisitions or debt issuance could contribute as much as €500 million to revenue growth, while net interest income should add a similar amount, he said. The German lender also expects to continue building up market share in fixed income trading and is seeing a recovery in wealth management, notably in Asia, he said.

In the third quarter, Deutsche Bank beat most Wall Street peers in trading bonds and currencies, with the unit reporting a gain of 11%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.