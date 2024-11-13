Golf Legend Annika Sorenstam Says Jet Lag Is All in Your Mind

(Bloomberg) -- Annika Sorenstam is one of the greatest women’s golfers of all time. A 10-time major championship winner, Sorenstam is known for an incredible, efficient back and through swing and thriving under pressure. In 2003, at the peak of her career, she teed it up with the men on the PGA Tour, the first woman to do so in 58 years, and not without controversy and pushback. By the time she retired in 2008, she’d won the US Open three times and is still the only woman to break 60 in a competitive round—something not even Tiger Woods has accomplished.

Now, with her Annika Foundation, the 54-year-old Sorenstam looks to foster the next generation of women and girl golfers through a variety of charitable endeavors, including mentorship, financial support and even sponsoring tournaments across the world that highlight the women’s game. It has her on the road constantly, though home is in Orlando, where she lives with her children, Ava and Will, and husband, Mike McGee, who’s managing director of the foundation.

In September, Sorenstam teamed up with luxury eyewear maker Revo to launch a new line of unisex sunglasses bearing her name. They were designed, she says, “with athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in mind.”

Sorenstam logs over 100,000 miles a year in the air and opts for whatever’s nonstop, though if she can choose, books on Singapore Airlines for the service and comfort. Aside from which sunglasses to wear on the course, she had some other tips about how she gets through travel.

Durability is key

I’m not a light traveler just because a golf bag on its own weighs a lot. Then you throw in rain gear, umbrella and golf shoes, it just adds up. And, of course, when you travel for golf, it’s not always shorts and a T-shirt. If it rains, I need pants. I need a sweater. I pack more outfits than I can use, but I want to be prepared, so I don’t travel light. Club Glove makes very durable and big bags that roll easily and quick through the airport, which helps because I’m trying to be careful with my back. I tend to pack last-minute. I use Club Glove’s organizers to keep things neat inside their ballistic nylon bags.

Pay for the upgrade

These days, I make sure I stay in a nice hotel. You get past 50, and you’re on the back nine of your life, and you’re like, “Well, why not?” I’m not a splurger, but if I can stay in a little nicer place, I can enjoy that short period of time more. I would say that that has changed the last few years for me. Little things like slippers or nicer bathroom toiletries make the difference.

My preferred hotels are Omni, Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton. And then Asia has so many great one-offs. If there’s a Waldorf-Astoria, I often seek those out, too. When in Dubai, I go to the Jumeriah at the base of the Burj al Arab. There are tons of dining options, and you get to them by a river taxi.

Jet lag is a state of mind

I’m not a believer in jet lag. It’s all in your mind. I fly in, I do the work, and then I kind of leave when I’m done. It’s hard to be a wife and a mother and work full time, so I don’t feel I have the time to justify sightseeing. I fly in as close as possible to my event start time and just get going and leave as soon as I can. I sleep well on planes and in hotels. By the time I get back home I haven’t had time to think of where I was. I hit the ground and don’t look back.

Stay focused for better performance

I try to stick to my normal routines on the road. Work out in the morning if possible. I tend to not drink much alcohol since I’m usually at events, and [not doing so] helps you sleep better. The only thing I might indulge in is a pastry and a coffee by myself and allow myself to get caught up in the moment.

Golf clothing is comfortable–and neat—when traveling

The way that golf clothing has changed and evolved, it is very modern. It’s a lot more comfortable. It doesn’t wrinkle. When I travel I like to say that what I wear is more “lifestyle.” I have an apparel contract with Lohla Sport, and it’s very comfortable. If I get stuck and I need to go to the event right away, I don’t have to go shop. Obviously it’s comfortable, but also I don’t want to look like I’ve slept in it.

Run the race

Traveling is my second job, really. If you travel for a living, it flows and there’s a routine and you don’t waste a lot of time. Every little thing has its place, and I have a routine for how I get through security and to the airport. I don’t need to sit there for an hour and then grab a drink and have some food. Minimizing my time at the airport is almost a sport for me. After I get through TSA with PreCheck, I see how fast can I get to the gate. So that’s become a game for me more than anything, because I don’t want to just sit at the gate forever when I could be home or doing something else.

Home is for vacation

If you look back at my career, of course it would’ve been nice to maybe have had a chance to see a little bit more wherever I went. But playing was a full-time job, and I mostly saw golf courses and airport hotels. Some places now, if my husband, Mike, or my kids are traveling with me can be three nights. New York City is a three-night trip with a great dinner out and lunch at Rue 57. Southern California and the beach with the kids would be great.

One place we visit again and again as a family is the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. We just love the Broadmoor. That was my first year US Open win, and it’s just a great family resort. Golf, fitness, swimming, fishing, horseback riding, good food—there’s an array of fun activities and programs. It fits everybody. So that’s a place that we have kind of returned a few times.

But other than that, home is my place. It’s vacation and peace of mind. The quality time at home when everybody’s settled means a lot to me.

