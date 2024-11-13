Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks a Sixth Time in Year Since Launch

Visitors inspect the interior of a Tesla Inc. Cybertruck during the Cyber Odyssey tour at the CaixaForum in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Tesla sold 1.8 million vehicles in 2023 and already has warned that it will grow at a notably lower rate this year. Photographer: Magda Gibelli/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. recalled the Cybertruck a sixth time since the electric pickup launched a year ago, this time over an issue that could lead drivers to lose propulsion and have to pull over to the side of the road.

The carmaker will replace an inverter in Cybertrucks produced from early November of last year through July, according to its recall report released Wednesday. A fault in the component may cost drivers the ability to apply torque using the accelerator pedal and increase risk of a collision.

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 2,431 vehicles are potentially involved, a fraction of the 27,185 Cybertrucks that the company fixed with a software update in September. The automaker has also recalled its pickup over issues including poorly adhered trim pieces and faulty accelerator pedals.

Tesla will start replacing driver inverters around Dec. 9 at no charge to customers because all the affected vehicles are under warranty. The company handed over its first Cybertrucks to buyers on Nov. 30 of last year.

--With assistance from Craig Trudell.

