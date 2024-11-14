Burberry CEO Says Label Needs to Course Correct After Sales Dive

(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc’s recently appointed chief executive officer said he has a plan to rebuild sales and profit as quarterly performance tumbled at the ailing UK fashion label.

Joshua Schulman, who was named Burberry CEO in July, said the retailer will focus on its outerwear division, improve store productivity and its online operations while re-igniting a “high-performance culture.”

He made the comments in a statement Thursday as Burberry reported a 20% drop in comparable retail sales for the quarter ended Sept. 28. Analysts had expected a slide of 21%. The company also swung to an adjusted operating loss of £41 million ($52 million) in the last six months.

“Our recent underperformance has stemmed from several factors, including inconsistent brand execution and a lack of focus on our core outerwear category and our core customer segments,” said Schulman, who pledged to act with “urgency to course correct.”

The UK trench coat maker has been struggling amid a difficult turnaround and a demand slump in China. The previous management alienated shoppers with product price hikes that sought to make the brand more exclusive in the eyes of shoppers. There was also a focus on leather bags, which has been considered in hindsight by analysts as a stretch for a label better known for its outerwear offering.

Shares of Burberry have almost halved so far this year in London.

