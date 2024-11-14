Lilly Expands Research in Singapore With Focus on Sleep Quality

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Eli Lilly & Co.'s shares climbed in early US trading after its experimental drug for Alzheimer's slowed the progress of the disease in a final-stage trial, paving the way for the company to apply for US approval. Photographer: AJ Mast/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. will set up a S$42 million ($31 million) digital health innovation hub in Singapore, expanding its research and development in the city-state.

The facility will use artificial intelligence and look into areas including sleep quality, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker said in a statement Thursday. Lilly has a research unit which does clinical trials on drugs for diabetes and immunology in the Asian city.

Data for tirzepatide, the chemical compound Lilly sells as Mounjaro and Zepbound, has separately showed the blockbuster weight loss and diabetes medicine reduced the severity of obstructive sleep apnea in obese patients.

