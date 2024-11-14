Japan’s Biggest Banks Raise Profit Forecasts, Unveil Buybacks

(Bloomberg) -- Two of Japan’s biggest banks raised their annual profit forecasts to fresh records and unveiled plans to buy back shares after first-half results were boosted by lending income and gains from sales of shareholdings.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. now expects net income to reach ¥1.75 trillion ($11 billion) in the year ending March 31, up from its previous forecast of ¥1.5 trillion. First-half profit jumped 36% to ¥1.3 trillion, Japan’s biggest banking group said Thursday.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc., the nation’s third-largest lender, raised its profit forecast to ¥820 billion from ¥750 billion. Net income rose 36% in the first half to ¥566.1 billion, it said.

MUFG and Mizuho kick off a bumper earnings season for the nation’s lenders, which are benefiting after the Bank of Japan started raising interest rates following years of ultra-easy monetary policy. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is set to report later Thursday.

In its first buyback since 2008, Mizuho plans to repurchase as much as ¥100 billion in shares through mid-March and cancel them. Chief Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara said the bank’s capital has finally returned to the point where it can boost shareholder returns.

“We used to take a balance between capital buildup and growth investment,” Kihara said at a briefing in Tokyo. “Now, we take a balance between shareholder return and growth investment. We’re in a new dimension.”

MUFG plans to buy back up to ¥300 billion of shares through March 31.

After being squeezed by rock-bottom rates for more than a decade, the banks’ domestic lending income is expected to expand because they can charge relatively more on loans than they pay for deposits. A weaker yen is providing another tailwind by boosting the value of earnings generated abroad, where the lenders have been expanding for years.

They are also benefiting from the country’s renewed push to unwind cross-shareholdings. The banks still own billions of dollars worth of corporate clients’ shares, and divesting such holdings will generate additional profits, particularly at a time when Japanese stocks are trading near a record high.

Mizuho CEO Kihara said the next administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will be supportive for businesses and positive for merger deals. It could also be inflationary, he added.

Japanese bank stocks rose after Trump’s election victory last week on speculation that his policies may fuel inflation, resulting in higher interest rates.

Shares of Mizuho climbed 1.3% on Thursday before the results, taking this year’s gain to 46%. MUFG is up 48% and Sumitomo Mitsui has jumped almost 58% this year.

