Parcel-Locker Billionaire Dares Budget Airlines Over Luggage Fee

About 13 million users of his InPost SA’s app can now send their luggage at “competitive prices” to parcel lockers located in eight European countries instead of paying hefty airline fees. The Amsterdam-listed company plans to add more countries every quarter.

“More than once I’ve come to throw things in the trash because the ‘low-cost airlines’ are constantly changing baggage policies for their passengers and constantly raising prices!,” Brzoska said in a post on Thursday. “We’re building a new business line based on sending and returning of baggage.”

In the past decade, Ryanair Holdings PLC and Wizz Air Holdings Plc have become top carriers operating on Poland’s booming market, growing their business five-fold. They’ve widened their share in international passenger traffic to 37% and 25% respectively, according to the nation’s Civic Aviation Authority.

Wizzair’s ancillary revenue, which includes baggage fees, accounted for almost half of its sales, or €36.6 per passenger, in its 2024 fiscal year.

