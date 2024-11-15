Klarna Seeking More Bank Pitches as It Prepares for US IPO

The Klarna logo on a smartphone arranged in Germantown, New York, US, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Klarna Group Plc is asking banks to submit pitches in the coming days for junior roles as the Swedish fintech firm presses ahead with its planned initial public offering in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which filed for the IPO this week, is looking to list in New York in the first half of 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

The plans and timing are tentative and could change, the people added. A representative for Klarna declined to comment.

The provider of buy now, pay later services has already selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to lead the share sale, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week.

Analysts last month estimated Klarna’s implied valuation at about $14.6 billion, up from the $6.7 billion it garnered at its last fundraising in 2022, but still a far cry from the $45.6 billion it was once worth.

The IPO filing follows a period of tumult at the firm that’s seen a boardroom battle and, most recently, the ouster of a board member, Mikael Walther, who’d earlier repeatedly clashed with Chairman Mike Moritz.

