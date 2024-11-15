Russia Temporarily Limits Enriched Uranium Supplies to US

(Bloomberg) -- Russia will temporarily limit exports of enriched uranium to the US, the government said on Friday.

Restrictions will also apply under foreign trade agreements concluded with persons registered in the US jurisdictions, it said on Telegram. Exceptions will be given to deliveries under one-time licenses issued by the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control.

The US has a ban on imports of Russian enriched uranium, signed into law by President Joe Biden in May. However it allows the Energy Department to issue waivers authorizing the entire volume of Russian uranium imports allowed under export limits set in an anti-dumping agreement between the Department of Commerce and Russia through 2027.

