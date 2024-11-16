Southwest Plane Is Struck by a Stray Bullet at Dallas Love Field

A ramp agent walks past a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 airplane taxiing for departure from Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Friday, April 12, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 25. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A Southwest Airlines Co. plane preparing for takeoff was struck by a stray bullet at Dallas Love Field late Friday, the carrier said. No injuries were reported.

Flight 2494 taxied back to the terminal after the bullet “apparently struck the right side of the aircraft” under the flight deck as the crew was getting ready to leave for Indianapolis, Dallas-based Southwest said in a statement.

Passengers were delayed several hours, according to Flightstats.com, and placed on a different plane.

The Dallas Police Department said it’s investigating the incident.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.