British Airways Suffers Delays After IT Outage at Heathrow Hub

(Bloomberg) -- British Airways passengers suffered delays following a systems outage at the airline’s main operations center in Heathrow that prevented communication with aircraft across the region.

The carrier said that “our flights are currently operating, but are experiencing delays as our teams work to resolve a technical issue affecting some of our systems,” according to a statement.

Heathrow, the main hub in the UK and British Airways’ biggest base, said separately that it’s “aware of a technical issue that British Airways are investigating and we will be working with them to provide updates to passengers as soon as they are available. Heathrow’s systems are operating as normal.”

There was no immediate data available immediately on the number of delayed flights. British Airways said in a note on X that its website was also down and that the company was doing “all we can to return online as soon as possible.”

The glitch occurred a good year after the UK suffered its worst air-traffic outage in a decade. That fault was caused by an anomaly in the airspace manager’s software system that triggered a shutdown. As a result, some 800 flights leaving UK airports were canceled on the day, with a similar number of arrivals scrapped.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.