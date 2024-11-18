Former NATO Chief Stoltenberg to Co-Chair Bilderberg, Paper Says

(Bloomberg) -- Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary General of NATO, will become the new co-chair of the Bilderberg Group, newspaper DN quoted him as saying.

Stoltenberg, 65, stepped down from his post as head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization last month. He’s also a former prime minister of Norway, his home country, representing the Labor Party.

The official website for Bilderberg meetings also refers to Stoltenberg as incoming co-chair.

