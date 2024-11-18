Greek Banks Hunt for Foreign Deals After Painful Turnaround

(Bloomberg) -- Greek banks are ready to spend money on deals abroad after emerging from years of painful restructuring, said the the top executives of the nation’s largest lenders.

The country “needs stronger, bigger banks,” Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou said Monday during a panel discussing organized by Bloomberg. “All of us are looking at projects outside of Greece,” he said.

His comments were echoed by co-panelists Alpha Bank CEO Vassilios Psaltis, National Bank of Greece CEO Paul Mylonas and Eurobank Ergasias Service and Holdings SA CEO of Fokion Karavias, who added that cross-border consolidation in the industry would be welcome by all stakeholders in Greece.

Greece has been at the forefront of a Europe-wide effort to return lenders to private ownership. In little more than a year, the state has exited three of the country’s biggest lenders and largely divested its holding in a fourth. The disposals, which netted €3.5 billion for the government, effectively privatized an entire industry.

The Greek sales have ushered in a new era for European banking as governments from Ireland to Italy and from the UK to Germany sell banks they have held since the massive bailouts about a decade and a half ago. That’s possible because soaring bank valuations promise decent price tags while gaping budget holes mean many governments are scouring for fresh income sources.

“Banks in Greece have excess capital at the moment,” Karavias said on the panel. They will use it to finance growth, pay some back to investors — and to look for acquisitions, he said, pointing to “the areas of banking, insurance and asset management” as most interesting.

He also cited purchases in Bulgaria and Cyprus in recent years as evidence that Greek banks are becoming active consolidators.

Greek lenders achieved their turnaround in steps. They first reduced their bad loans from a March 2016 peak ratio of 90.7% to 6.9% in June. The return to profitability has enabled them to pay dividends this year for the first time since 2008.

