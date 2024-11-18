Raiffeisen Offers AT1 Deal It Pulled in March Over Russia Link

(Bloomberg) -- Raiffeisen Bank International AG is trying to raise new capital to replace an Additional Tier 1 bond more than six months after an earlier deal failed due to the lender’s struggle to exit its Russian operations.

The bank is offering €650 million ($685.6 million) of new AT1 bonds on Monday, with initial price talk indicating a coupon of around 7.75%, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. At the same time, Raiffeisen is offering to buy back an older issue for the same amount at 101.875% of its face value, it said in a notice. The older note’s price jumped.

A successful sale would mark the end of long-standing uncertainty for holders on the bonds. The lender has already missed several chances to repay the notes as investors have demanded high financing costs amid its prolonged efforts to exit its Russian subsidiary.

The bank offered to sell a new bond and buy back the old issue in March, but that operation failed on the back of a report that US authorities were pushing the lender to drop a plan that would’ve allowed it to repatriate as much as €1.5 billion stuck in Russia.

The note had first become callable in late 2022 but the high cost of replacement, at a time when major central banks were still raising policy rates to fight inflation, made it one of few cases in Europe’s AT1 market for a bank to skip its first call. Raiffeisen has passed further options to repay the bond since, including one whose notice period expired last week.

Should the bank buy back the entire old note through the latest tender, it will pay €12.2 million more than if it had exercised the call option at par. Representatives at RBI did not immediately respond to questions on why the bank chose a pricier buyback over the call option.

AT1s, the riskiest type of bank debt, are perpetual but investors typically expect banks to repay them at the first opportunity, usually five years after issuance, unless the cost of raising new capital is punitive.

