Xiaomi Beats Estimates With Electric Vehicles Gaining Steam

(Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s quarterly revenue exceeded analyst expectations as the smartphone company gained a foothold in the cutthroat electric vehicle sector it entered in March.

Sales rose 31% to 92.5 billion yuan ($12.8 billion) in the September quarter, according to a company statement on Monday, higher than the average estimate of 90.3 billion yuan from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. About 9.5 billion yuan came from its EV venture.

Net income was 5.35 billion yuan, versus an estimated 4.73 billion yuan from the analysts.

Xiaomi is targeting 130,000 deliveries of its first electric sedan, the SU7, in 2024, billionaire co-founder Lei Jun said in a social media post hours before the earnings results announcement. The company’s now ramping up production to reduce wait times for the cars.

A few months ago, the company purchased a plot of land in Beijing for 842 million yuan to expand electric car production following the early success of its debut sedan. It also aims to begin making and selling a sport utility vehicle similar to Tesla Inc.’s Model Y as early as 2025.

“Such capacity expansion might not only boost Xiaomi’s revenue growth, but could also enlarge Xiaomi’s scale advantage, which may eventually translate into better profitability,” Morgan Stanley said in a report published ahead of the earnings release.

Xiaomi also kept its spot as the world’s No. 3 maker of smartphones. Handset shipments increased 3.3% in the third quarter, compared with a 3.5% rise at Apple Inc. and 4.0% growth in the broader sector.

