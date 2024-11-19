Fintech EarnIn Is Sued by DC Attorney General Over 300% Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Financial-technology firm Activehours Inc., which does business as EarnIn, lures customers in with false promises of an early payday with no mandatory fees or interest costs while actually charging consumers rates of more than 300%, the attorney general of Washington, DC, alleged in a lawsuit.

EarnIn claims that consumers can access their wages “within minutes of earning it,” but to secure those wages almost immediately, consumers must pay a mandatory fee, according to the complaint filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. With that fee alone, the average interest rate on EarnIn’s loans exceed 300%, the attorney general said.

A representative for EarnIn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

“EarnIn takes advantage of a population that faces extreme financial challenges — those who are in such tight financial straits that they cannot even live ‘paycheck-to-paycheck,’ needing funds in between pay periods to meet their daily living expenses,” according to the complaint. “Although EarnIn promotes itself as an alternative to payday lending, it employs the same model, providing short-term loans at high interest rates and requiring repayment on the borrower’s next payday.”

The early-payday firms — known in fintech parlance as “earned-wage access” providers — have grown in popularity over the past several years. In addition to EarnIn, other players such as DailyPay Inc. and Dave Inc. offer consumers early access to their pay, with some even working directly with employers including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.

States have varied in their regulatory approach to earned-wage access, with some treating the advances like traditional loans and others taking a less strict approach by requiring the companies to register with state regulators.

