JPMorgan Tech Chair Expects Faster Regulatory Reviews, More IPOs

(Bloomberg) -- There are hundreds of private technology companies waiting for the market for initial public offerings to open up, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. global chair of technology investment banking, with clarity on the US election expected to provide a shot in the arm for listing hopefuls.

“When we look at our analysis, we have about 750 quality companies in tech alone that want to get out,” Madhu Namburi said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Sixty to 70 companies go public in a normal year. That’s a lot of backlog.”

With the election in the rearview mirror, the market is showing signs of wanting to reward companies prioritizing growth as opposed to just profitability, Namburi said.

On the M&A front, Namburi said megadeal activity has been soft, though transactions in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion have rebounded to pre-Covid pandemic levels.

Big-ticket transactions in technology have been impeded by protracted regulatory reviews lasting 12 to 18 months or longer, according to Namburi, which is something that he expects to change under the incoming Trump administration.

“The process should become more streamlined — that’s the expectation and the hope — which should get people more bold to start venturing back into these larger deals,” he said.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said last week that bankers are “dancing in the street” regardless of who they voted for after several years of a tougher regulatory environment.

The bank named Namburi a global chair of technology investment banking last month after several years as its global head of technology.

