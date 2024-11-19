Shake Shack Burgers Are the Newest Perk in Delta’s First Class

A customer holds a burger at a Shake Shack restaurant in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Shake Shack Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 1. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- That pricey first-class airline ticket will soon come with a new perk: fast food.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is partnering with restaurant chain Shake Shack Inc. to offer cheeseburgers as an in-flight meal starting next month. The option will be available initially to first-class passengers on flights over 900 miles out of Boston, with more markets to follow in 2025, according to a statement Tuesday.

Delta isn’t new to teaming up with popular food brands. It already serves Starbucks Corp. coffee and offers meals on select flights from Union Square Hospitality Group, the organization started by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer.

Still, serving hot food from a known restaurant chain presents challenges. After all, passengers aren’t likely to put up with soggy burgers or wilted lettuce. It’s a relatively unusual arrangement — United Airlines previously partnered with McDonald’s Corp. in the 1990s.

