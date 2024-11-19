Volkswagen Replaces Head of Americas Group With Porsche Veteran

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG said it’s replacing Pablo Di Si, the Argentine executive who had let its Americas business the past two years, with Kjell Gruner, the former head of the Porsche brand in North America who most recently held a position at Rivian.

The change will become effective Dec. 12, with Gerrit Spengler, VW’s chief human resources officer in the US, serving as interim CEO. Di Si, who has been with VW for a decade and previously led its South American business, stepped down from his position on “his own request,” the company said in a statement.

