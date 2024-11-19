Walmart Raises Outlook on Strong Spending From Value-Seekers

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. boosted its outlook for the year on strong demand from US consumers searching for value, driving shares up 4% in premarket trading in New York.

While average transaction growth slowed, customers are buying more at each visit, driving ticket sizes. A lot of that growth was driven by upper-income households making $100,000 a year or more. That cohort made up roughly 75% of share gains for the quarter.

Across the board, shoppers are being selective, but Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said they’re continuing to spend money at a consistent clip.

“In these seasonal moments when people want to celebrate, they are spending into that,” Rainey said in an interview on Tuesday.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said it now expects net sales to rise 4.8% to 5.1% for the year, versus the previous guidance of a 3.75% to 4.75% increase.

Walmart is among the first big retailers to report earnings ahead of the all-important holiday period, which is shorter this year due to Thanksgiving falling later in November. The retailer moved up Thanksgiving deals by a few weeks, in hopes of luring consumers feeling pinched by high inflation and distracted by a turbulent election season.

So far, Rainey said items like AirPods, televisions and tires are selling well.

Retailers have pointed to a US consumer who remains cautious about macroeconomic uncertainties. Shoppers have pulled back following years of inflation and high interest rates, especially walking away from appliances, clothes and other non-essential items. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose a 60% tariff on goods imported from China and as much as 20% on items from other countries, which could lead to possible price hikes.

Walmart’s price changes were roughly flat for the quarter. Grocery prices are slightly higher than they were last year, though other consumer products are cheaper. Rainey said clothing sales have been softer partly because of warm weather.

The company’s shares are up nearly 60% year-to-date, far outpacing the S&P 500 Index. But investors’ bar is getting higher for Walmart, which has beat Wall Street forecasts for comparable sales all year.

Walmart’s US comparable sales grew 5.3% for the quarter through October 25, higher than the 3.73% that analysts were expecting. Its adjusted earnings of 58 cents also beat analyst expectations. Rainey said Walmart’s higher full-year guidance primarily reflects strong third-quarter performance and that he expects a slight uptick in the ongoing quarter.

The company’s investments in e-commerce are also lifting sales. Walmart began selling pre-owned watches and collectible sneakers online in recent months, and added a new benefit for Walmart+ loyalty members: discounts on Burger King meals. Walmart’s online sales now represent about 18% of the company’s business.

