Canada Employment Minister Quits Over Business Ties, Indigenous Claims

Randy Boissonnault, Canada's employment, workforce development and official languages minister, center, during a news conference at a cabinet retreat in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. Canada will impose new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, aluminum and steel, lining up behind western allies and taking steps to protect domestic manufacturers.

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is facing more trouble as one of his cabinet ministers was forced to step aside amid scrutiny over his business dealings.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault left his post Wednesday after reports that he remained involved in a business while in cabinet and that the company claimed it was Indigenous-owned while bidding on federal contracts. He’s facing an ethics investigation over his ties to that company, which supplied gloves to the national agency that runs elections.

It’s another blow to Trudeau, who rose to power in 2015 by pledging a cleaner approach to politics but has been damaged by a number of scandals, including the accusation that he twisted his attorney-general’s arm to help an engineering firm that was embroiled in a criminal investigation.

Boissonnault joins six other ministers since July who have either left cabinet or made clear their decision not to run in the next election. Trudeau is planning a cabinet shuffle, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last month.

Trudeau’s minority Liberal government is struggling in national opinion polls against rival Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party. The prime minister has faced calls from some members of his caucus to step aside as leader before an election that’s due to take place by October 2025.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that “Boissonnault will focus on clearing the allegations made against him,” without elaborating.

Boissonnault has said his adoptive great-grandmother was Cree, and previously identified himself as “non-status adopted Cree.” He apologized last week for not being clear in his statements about Indigenous heritage. He has said he didn’t continue to work for the medical-supply company while in cabinet.

