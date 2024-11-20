Delta Sees Premium Tastes of Millennials Boosting Profit Margins

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. expects profit margins to swell through the late 2020s as the airline leans into demand for premium travel and the millennial customers willing to pay for it.

Operating profit margin should reach a mid-teens percentage between 2027 and 2029, above Wall Street expectations and the roughly 11% the carrier expects this year, Delta said in a statement outlining long-term financial targets on Wednesday. The carrier expects free cash flow to increase to as much as $5 billion annually in that time frame, up from the more than $3 billion the company anticipates this year.

The outlook highlights how Delta sees continued gains on the horizon from its aggressive push into upscale travel experiences and products that many rivals are now seeking to replicate. The carrier plans to offer more premium seats in its aircraft fleet, with sales from those classes expected to exceed economy tickets by the end of 2027, it said. At the same time, the airline will keep offering some cut-rate basic economy fares to lure travelers away from deep-discounters.

“We’ve been at it for 15 years, investing aggressively,” Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in a briefing with reporters.

Delta expects millennial travelers to buy many of those pricier tickets. That group — people generally born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s — is spending more on air travel than all other generations, and about two-thirds are willing to pay for luxury travel, the carrier said.

About 85% of the seats Delta plans to add in 2025 will be premium, Chief Financial Officer Dan Janki said. Delta will also use Airbus SE’s A350-1000 widebody jet for its longest international flights after deliveries begin in 2026. About half of the plane’s cabin will be comprised of premium seats.

The carrier intends to further divide each fare class to offer more opportunities to add features for an additional cost, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said. The airline’s not worried about a backlash, he said, because history has shown that customers are not disappointed so long as ticket features are not being taken away.

The airline is also banking on continued reliability, technology investments and its co-branded credit card program with American Express Co. to help fuel sustained profits. Payments from American Express for loyalty points to award to members should reach more than $7 billion this year and $10 billion annually long term, Delta said.

Near-term, Delta expects revenue in 2025 to grow in the mid-single digits, compared with analysts’ expectations for about 6.1%. Non-fuel costs to fly each seat a mile, an industry gauge of efficiency, will increase in the low-single digits, Delta said. Analysts were expecting a 1.3% decline.

Flying capacity next year will increase as much as 4%, Delta said, compared with a 4.3% decline expected by Wall Street. A deluge of aircraft seats in the domestic market damped fares during the busy summer travel season and led several carriers to cut capacity since August.

