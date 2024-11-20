General Mills to Engage Regulators on Food Dyes Targeted by RFK Jr.

(Bloomberg) -- General Mills Inc. is planning to engage federal officials over potential restrictions on food dyes that it uses in some of its cereals, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, calls for them to be removed.

“Because this is always an evolving space, we work in close partnership with policymakers on this issue,” the company said in a statement. “We will engage with federal regulators as they consider any additional changes they may propose.”

Kennedy boosted attention on the use of dyes in the final weeks of the US presidential campaign as a high-profile supporter of Donald Trump, who then made him his choice to run HHS.

“The first thing I’d do isn’t going to cost you anything because I’m just gonna tell the cereal companies: Take all the dyes out of their food,” Kennedy said late last month.

The additives have been held up by consumer advocates as a safety hazard since artificial dyes might be carcinogenic and possibly lead to hyperactivity in some kids. Versions of the cereals sold abroad are made without the dyes.

Restrictions on food dyes could be costly for General Mills, which makes brightly-colored cereals such as Trix and Lucky Charms. Duller colors might turn off consumers. But failing to reformulate could also be risky because some shoppers demand cereals without the dyes.

Nearly 10 years ago, major food companies pledged to get the dyes out of American products. But many of them later backtracked. General Mills put artificial colors back into Trix cereal in 2017 after consumers complained about its naturally-colored version.

Food dyes took a hit in September when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that will ban six kinds of them, including those commonly used in colorful children’s cereals, from food served in the state’s public schools by the end of 2027.

General Mills already offers Trix without dyes to schools, but Lucky Charms still contain Red 40, Yellow 5 & 6, and Blue 1. WK Kellogg, which has been the target of a months long campaign to remove the dyes, has not removed them from Froot Loops or Apple Jacks.

‘Working Through’

Both companies have said they plan to comply with the California law, and General Mills says it’s still “working through” questions of how it plans to do that, which could include reformulating products or removing them from the available options for California schools.

Kellogg is also “assessing” its options for how to comply with the California school law, a spokesperson said. The company will also continue to work with policymakers “across the political spectrum,” the person said.

After months of protesting Kellogg’s use of the dyes, food activist Vani Hari, known as the Food Babe, has also sent a letter to General Mills urging it to remove the dyes from its American cereals.

“General Mills has the opportunity to avoid a PR nightmare,” Hari said. “I hope they step up as the leader in the industry and remove artificial food dyes from all of their cereals like they do in other countries.”

