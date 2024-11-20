McCain, Cavendish Farms named in U.S. class-actions alleging 'potato cartel'

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

Two Canadian companies have been named in separate frozen-potato price-fixing lawsuits south of the border.

McCain Foods Ltd. and Cavendish Farms are two of the companies accused of being part of a "potato cartel," conspiring with other large potato processors by sharing pricing data in an effort to raise the price of frozen potatoes in the U.S.

The two other companies named in the class-action lawsuits are U.S. companies Lamb Weston Inc. and J.R. Simplot Co., as well as an industry association called the National Potato Promotion Board.

One of the class-action complaints was filed in an Illinois court on Nov. 15 while the other was filed in an Illinois court on Nov. 17.

The class actions have yet to be certified.

McCain and Cavendish have not responded to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press