Deadly Bomb Cyclone Cuts Power to Seattle and Vancouver Suburbs

(Bloomberg) -- A ferocious bomb cyclone has killed at least two people, triggered flooding rains and knocked out power to parts of the Pacific Northwest and Canada, including Seattle and the suburbs of Vancouver.

Across Washington, 329,963 customers were without power as of 10 a.m. New York time, according to PowerOutage.us. In British Columbia an additional 30,875 were in the dark, utility BC Hydro’s website said. That’s an improvement since Wednesday, when there were more than 735,000 throughout the Pacific Northwest and California without electricity.

The storm, classified as a bomb cyclone because it strengthened so rapidly, was part of a one-two punch for the West Coast this week. An atmospheric river bringing heavy rain, mudslides and even snow by the foot in the mountains also slammed into Northern California, where an additional 9,277 customers were without power on Thursday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.