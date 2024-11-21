Deutsche Bank Taps Lazard Veteran as Vice Chairman of Global M&A

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hired Alexander Hecker from Lazard Inc. as vice chairman of global mergers and acquisitions.

Hecker, who’s based in New York, is joining the German lender this week, reporting to Alison Harding Jones, the bank’s global head of M&A, and Bruce Evans, head of investment banking coverage in the Americas, the two wrote in a staff memo seen by Bloomberg News. A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents, declining to comment further.

Hecker has spent about 25 years at Lazard, where he held titles including head of consumer investment banking. He’ll help drive large-cap and cross-border M&A, Harding Jones and Evans said. Hecker has worked on transactions for companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Fyffes Plc, according to regulatory filings.

Former UBS Group AG banker Aly Alibhai, also based in New York, will join in January as head of M&A in North America, Harding Jones and Evans also said in the memo, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. His clients have included Fox Corp., Sony Group Corp., Time Warner Inc., Warner Music Group Corp. and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, according to the memo.

Deutsche Bank has been actively luring senior bankers from Wall Street rivals, having hired Harding Jones from Citigroup Inc. earlier this year.

