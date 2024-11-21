Groupe Dynamite Shares Fall 2% in First Canadian IPO of 2024

People wait in line outside of a Garage Clothing retail store in downtown Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Montreal's employers and government officials are preparing to roll out the red carpet to lure back the roughly 310,000 office workers whose patronage is vital to the survival of downtown restaurants and retail stores.

(Bloomberg) -- Groupe Dynamite Inc. shares fell 2% in Toronto after its C$300 million ($215 million) initial public offering, Canada’s first corporate listing since March 2023.

Shares in the Montreal-based retailer, which has 300 stores in the US and Canada under the Dynamite and Garage brands, traded at C$20.58 each as of 10:13 a.m. in Toronto, after pricing the offering Wednesday at C$21 per share.

The trading gives Groupe Dynamite a market value of about C$2.2 billion, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Lutfy’s stake around C$1.9 billion.

The fast-fashion retailer’s listing is Canada’s first corporate IPO since Lithium Royalty Corp. raised C$150 million in February 2023 and the largest since Bausch + Lomb Corp. raised C$889.3 million in January 2022.

The company said late Wednesday it had signed an agreement to go public at C$21 per share, which is the middle of the C$19 to C$23 range it announced last week.

Lutfy will retain about 87% of the company’s shares and 98.5% of the voting rights.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc., with other institutions including Scotia Capital Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. as part of the underwriting group. The shares are trading in Toronto under the symbol GRGD.

