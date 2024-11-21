Julius Baer Says Client Inflows Accelerated, Sees Profit Boost

Signage outside a Julius Baer Group Ltd. banking group office in Bern, Switzerland, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Julius Baer faces a further weakening of its risk profile if it doesnt address the governance failings that led to large exposures to Rene Benkos real estate empire, Moodys Investors Service said. Photographer: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. said that it expects a “significant” boost to annual profit this year, as an acceleration in client inflows signaled an improvement of confidence in the Swiss wealth manager.

Wealthy clients added a net 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.5 billion) in the four months through October, the Zurich-based bank said Thursday. Assets under management grew 12% in the first ten months to 480 billion Swiss francs, helped by inflows and market gains.

The bank said that incoming chief executive officer Stefan Bollinger is set to take over on Jan. 9, 2025. His appointment is seen as helping the firm move past a damaging period in which profits were strongly reduced after losses on loans to real estate tycoon Rene Benko.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.