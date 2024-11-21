Spain Raises Special Bank Tax, Triggering Industry Outcry

(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government has raised the maximum special tax on the country’s biggest banks, prompting an immediate industry backlash.

The adoption of a fiscal package by Parliament on Thursday has extended an existing levy on Spanish lenders, raising the maximum rate charged to 7%, according to a finance ministry spokesperson.

The new rate will apply to banks that make more than €5 billion ($5.2 billion) in annual revenue from interest and fee income, according to reports in local newspapers such as El Pais. That would apply to the country’s largest lenders including Banco Santander SA and BBVA.

A joint statement from the Spanish banking associations AEB and CECA said they “denounce the legal uncertainty and serious economic effects of a tax that has been created in a chaotic and non-transparent process, behind the backs of citizens and without dialogue.”

The statement called the tax “without parallels in other EU countries” and said it “harms the competitiveness of Spanish credit institutions and the economy as a whole.”

The previous rate was 4.8% and it applied to a wide group of lenders. While the new tax theoretically applies to banks generally, the rate increases for banks with higher levels of revenue, according to the local media reports.

