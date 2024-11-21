Trudeau to Unveil Tax Relief in Deal With Left-Wing Opposition

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Canada and India expelled each others' most senior envoys, dramatically widening their rift as Canadian police levelled sweeping allegations that Indian diplomats and agents are implicated in "escalating" homicides and extortion.

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will announce a multibillion dollar affordability package that includes temporary relief on the federal sales tax, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The package was agreed upon with the left-wing New Democratic Party, or NDP, which pulled out of a power-sharing deal earlier this year and said it will support Trudeau’s party on a case-by-case basis.

Trudeau’s Liberals hold a minority of seats in parliament, meaning the prime minister must get another party’s support to pass major bills. The affordability package, first reported by the Globe and Mail newspaper, signals the NDP are still willing to prop up Trudeau on certain votes and an election is unlikely to be imminent.

The package may also include sending checks to Canadians in some income brackets this fall, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party had called for removing the sales tax known as the GST on “daily essentials,” such as diapers, kids’ clothes and grab-and-go grocery items.

“On Thursday we expect the Liberal government to announce a winter GST holiday on a number of items in response to the NDP’s demands,” Singh said in a statement.

“The NDP will vote for this measure because working people are desperate for relief, and we’re proud we delivered for them again. Then we will campaign hard on permanently scrapping the GST on daily essentials and monthly bills, like we already promised.”

The NDP’s vote on the affordability package will likely clear a parliamentary deadlock that has stretched for two months, as Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party — which is far ahead in the polls — has halted the progress of all legislation through procedural tactics. Trudeau needed another party to back him in order to end the impasse.

The package will raise questions about the cost to the federal treasury. Canada’s budget watchdog has already warned that Trudeau’s government is blowing past its self-imposed fiscal guardrails.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux expects the federal government ran a deficit of C$46.8 billion ($33.5 billion) in 2023-24 — deeper than the C$40 billion forecast by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in the April budget. The government has not yet released its final numbers from the past fiscal year.

