Arctic Weather Disrupts Power and Transport Across Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Snow and ice are disrupting transport and straining power grids, after the first major storms of the winter season hit northern Europe.

Northern France is under a orange weather warning, after Storm Caetano left as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow in its wake. Hundreds of motorists were stuck on highways around Paris, while trains in Normandy won’t run until midday on Friday to allow for repairs, according to SNCF. About 10% of flights at Charles de Gaulle Airport have been canceled since Thursday, as runways were cleared of snow and planes de-iced.

France’s Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said 70,000 of the 270,000 homes that suffered power outages have been reconnected, with plans to restore electricity to the rest by the end of the weekend.

The icy weather has helped push benchmark European gas futures toward €50 a megawatt-hour for the first time in a year, amid faster inventory withdrawals. That could leave the market more vulnerable in late winter and make it more challenging to refill inventories in time for next heating season.

More than 10,000 homes are still without electricity in Finland in the wake of the blizzard dubbed Jari, though the majority of outages have been resolved. Road conditions will remain poor across the Nordic country on Friday, with sub-zero temperatures and occasional snowfall.

Orange and yellow snow warnings are still in place along Sweden’s east coast, while a yellow alert covers most of the south. Thousands are still without power in the north, including 3,000 people in the town of Skelleftea. Temperatures dipped below -10C (14F) overnight.

“It might be very difficult to get through on the roads because of the amount of snow, accidents or stationary vehicles,” meteorologist Christopher Greenland wrote on the website of national forecaster SMHI. “Even rescue services may struggle.”

There are yellow warnings for snow and ice across large parts of the UK on Friday. Storm Bert will bring heavy snow over the Scottish mountains on Saturday, triggering an amber alert.

In the Swiss Alps, temperatures on Friday will be -12C at 2,000 meters, with up to 15 centimeters for fresh snow.

An orange wind alert is still in place for the Mediterranean island of Corsica, with gusts reaching as high as 180 kilometers (112 miles) an hour on Cap Corse.

--With assistance from Eva Brendel and Eamon Akil Farhat.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.