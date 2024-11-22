McDonald’s Reaches for Choosy Diners With US Value Menu Overhaul

A customer enters a McDonald's restaurant in Hercules, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. McDonald's Corp. is trying to contain the fallout from a severe E. coli outbreak that appears to be linked to onions in its Quarter Pounder sandwiches, which has killed one person and sickened dozens of people across the US.

(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. unveiled a revamp of its US value platform that it hopes will lure penny-pinching customers back into its restaurants.

The company’s new McValue menu will launch Jan. 7 and will feature a $5 Meal Deal, according to a statement Friday. Bloomberg News had earlier reported about the plans. They also added a “Buy One, Add One for $1” offer to mix and match items.

McDonald’s is trying to stoke growth after its sales suffered in recent quarters, in part because US diners got turned off by higher prices. The chain had already made some progress before an E. coli outbreak linked to slivered onions on its Quarter Pounder scared away many customers.

The chain is ramping its efforts to offer affordable meals after losing some of its reputation for value, leaders including Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski have said on the company’s earnings calls.

McDonald’s new value format will replace another platform with items sold for $1 to $3 that launched in 2018. These days, items on the lower end of the range are hard to come by, following inflation-fueled price increases.

The company’s shares have fallen 2.7% this year through Thursday’s close, compared to an almost 25% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

