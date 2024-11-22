Mexican Billionaire’s Flagship Set to Tumble as Trading Resumes

(Bloomberg) -- Trading in Grupo Elektra shares was set to resume Friday after regulators lifted a prolonged suspension.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores had imposed the trading ban in July after its billionaire owner Ricardo Salinas Pliego accused a creditor of stock fraud. The suspension was lifted briefly on Oct. 22, but quickly reimposed after initial offers were down almost 60%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

On Thursday, Elektra said it had won a court order keeping a halt in place, but regulators are yet to be informed of the ruling, the stock exchange said Friday morning.

The back-and-forth is the latest in a long saga related to Elektra, which comprises the bulk of Salinas’ nearly $11 billion fortune that makes him Mexico’s third richest man, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The trading halt had been prolonged back in October to “avoid transactions that don’t conform to market practices,” the exchange said in a statement on Oct. 23. The exchange can suspend trading if a stock moves 15% or more.

Elektra was cut in August from the country’s benchmark index, setting it up for a steep drop when trading resumes given that a large number of funds that track the index owned the shares.

