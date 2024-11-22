Mexico Inflation and Economic Growth Slow to Keep Cut in Play

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s inflation decelerated in early November while the economy continues to lose momentum, giving the central bank room to cut interest rates for a fourth straight meeting next month.

Official data published Friday showed consumer prices rose 4.56% in the first two weeks of November from the same period a year earlier, below the 4.65% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The print was under the 4.83% reading in the previous two-week period.

In separate economic reports Friday, the statistics agency revised year-on-year third-quarter output to 1.6%, up from the 1.5% print in the third-quarter flash reading reported Oct. 30. Underscoring the loss of momentum at the end of the third quarter, GDP-proxy data for September fell to 0.29% from the same month a year earlier, below the 0.45% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The closely-watched core inflation metric, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, slowed to 3.58% from 3.74% in the prior reading, below 3.71% median estimate. The central bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, in voting to cut its key interest rate for a third straight meeting last month, signaled a deepening concern over growth even as annual inflation has remained above target in the face of double-digit borrowing costs. An overall slowdown in Latin America’s second-biggest economy has analysts and investors pricing in additional cuts, but they are divided on how low policymakers are willing to go next year.

Banxico board members, led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez noted the sustained slowing of the core component, even though the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation remained biased to the upside. They listed volatility in financial markets as one of the main global risks.

Mexico’s economic growth could face additional headwinds if US President-elect Donald Trump makes good on his threat to slap hefty, sweeping tariffs on products that Mexico exports to the US.

