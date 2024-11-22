Spain’s Government Slaps Top Banks With Higher Windfall Tax

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is heading into a major stand-off with the Spain’s biggest banks after slapping them with an increase in windfall tax.

Sanchez’s coalition government managed to get an extension of a windfall tax passed in Parliament at the last minute Thursday, after clinching support from a small, far-left wing party. The tax was originally passed as a one-off and was due to expire on Dec. 31.

Now, the temporary tax will be extended for another three more years and will raise the rate for the biggest banks to 7% from 4.8%. The government says lenders have reaped windfall benefits from a rise in interest rates in recent years, while lenders argue that the rise in rates compensated for low and negative rates seen previously.

Banco Santander SA shares declined 1.8% in Madrid trading, the worst performer among banks in Europe on Friday, while BBVA SA also edged lower. Unicaja Banco SA, which will benefit from the new tax, jumped 3%.

The new tax rate will apply to banks that make more than €5 billion ($5.2 billion) in annual revenue from interest and fee income. That would impact the country’s largest lenders, including Santander and BBVA.

“We already expected the levy to be extended but we didn’t expect changes to its mechanism,” KBW analysts including Hugo Cruz said in a note on Friday.

A joint statement from the Spanish banking associations AEB and CECA said they “denounce the legal uncertainty and serious economic effects of a tax that has been created in a chaotic and non-transparent process, behind the backs of citizens and without dialogue.”

The statement called the tax “without parallels in other EU countries” and said it “harms the competitiveness of Spanish credit institutions and the economy as a whole.”

The tax extension comes as the Spanish government looks for new sources of revenue as it risks starting 2025 without a budget, after already having failed to pass a budget for 2024, meaning it had to roll over the previous one. Rolling over budgets limits the government’s ability to allocate funds for new or increases expenses.

The fiscal package adopted by Spain on Thursday included a number of tax changes within a broader fiscal package. It faced strong resistance from allies both on the left and the right when Sanchez’ administration presented the proposal to a parliamentary committee earlier in the week.

