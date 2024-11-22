The Container Store Retains Advisers for Operational Help

(Bloomberg) -- Storage and organizational-goods retailer The Container Store Group Inc. is working with Houlihan Lokey Inc for balance sheet help, according to people with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The Container Store has also tapped FTI Consulting Inc. for operational assistance, some of the people said.

The company’s liquidity has been dwindling amid a challenging environment for retailers. On Thursday, The Container Store said it’s in advanced talks with lenders to provide additional capital as it looks to resuscitate its earnings and growth prospects, according to a regulatory filing.

Representatives for The Container Store, Houlihan Lokey and FTI declined to comment.

The latest disclosure comes as a rescue financing deal appears to be in jeopardy. After the market closed Wednesday, Beyond Inc. questioned the struggling chain’s ability to clinch a deal with its lenders that would satisfy the requirements for a $40 million injection.

Shares of the retailer were trading at $4.04 as of 11:09 a.m. New York time Friday, up from $3.88 as of market-close Thursday.

The Container Store agreed in October to sell a preferred equity stake as part of a larger agreement with Beyond, which owns retail brands including Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and Zulily. The transaction required The Container Store to amend or refinance its credit facilities, public filings show.

Financing proposals to date “fall short of what we believe is necessary to complete the transaction,” Beyond’s executive chairman, Marcus Lemonis, said in the Wednesday statement, adding the firm still believes in The Container Store’s “brand and business fundamentals.”

