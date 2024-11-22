Unilever Seeks Volume Growth as Shoppers Balk at Price Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc said the volume of products it sells will increase at least 2% annually following the separation of its ice cream business, helping it reach a previously set target of mid-single-digit sales growth.

Consumer goods makers have been trying to wean themselves off price-fueled revenue gains after a period of high inflation that’s made stretched shoppers more reluctant to buy branded products. Some companies have tried to coax them back through increased marketing investment.

Unilever Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher last year launched a turnaround drive at the Hellmann’s mayonnaise maker. In March of this year, he outlined plans to cut costs, including a headcount reduction of 7,500, and moved to split off the underperforming ice cream unit.

Ahead of its investor day on Friday, Unilever said in a statement that both the €800 million productivity program and the separation of the ice cream division, which includes the Ben & Jerry’s brand, are on track for completion by the end of next year, as planned.

Unilever shares rose 2% in London and they’re up 21% over the past 12 months.

Schumacher has said the separation will most likely take place via a spinoff.

Unilever returned to quarterly volume growth in the final three months of 2023, for the first time since 2021. In the third quarter of this year, Unilever’s volumes rose 3.6%, helping it increase sales 4.5%.

(Updates with shares)

