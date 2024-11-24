Russian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Trade, Other Matters in Call

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed relations between the two nations during a phone call on Sunday.

“Current issues on the bilateral agenda were substantively discussed, with an emphasis on increasing the efficiency of trade and economic cooperation,” Kremlin said in a statement on its website. “Taking this into account, contacts will be made between relevant departments.”

Putin and Erdogan also discussed international topics, the Kremlin said without elaborating.

The pair met most recently in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in October, when Putin stressed “strategically important ties” in energy sector, while Erdogan mentioned efforts to resolve problems in bank transactions between the two nations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.