Barclays Fined £40 Million Over Qatar Fundraising Disclosures

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has been fined £40 million ($50.3 million) by British regulators over failures to disclose details of its rescue by Qatar during the 2008 financial crisis.

The move comes two years after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority sought to impose a £50 million penalty against the bank after it found Barclays didn’t fully disclose an agreement to pay advisory fees to Qatari investment vehicles as part of the bank’s crisis-era capital-raising efforts. Barclays referred those findings to a higher tribunal for reconsideration.

The lender on Monday said it had dropped that appeal, which had been due to be heard by the Upper Tribunal this week.

“In view of the time elapsed since the events, Barclays wishes to draw a line under the issues referred to in the decision notices and has decided not to contest the decision notices further,” the bank said in a statement on Monday. “Barclays does not accept the findings of the decision notices and this has been acknowledged by the FCA.”

The bank said it had taken a provision for the penalty in 2022 and Monday’s move has no material financial impact.

“Barclays’ misconduct was serious and meant investors did not have all the information they should have had,” Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said in a separate statement. “However, the events took place over 16 years ago and we recognize that Barclays is a very different organization today.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.