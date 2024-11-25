British Airways to Introduce New First Class to A380 Jet in 2026

An Airbus A380 passenger aircraft, operated by British Airways Plc, taxis at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, in London, UK, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Saudi Arabia may ultimately gain majority control of London Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest, as several shareholders consider the sale of their interests, the Times reported on Sunday.

(Bloomberg) -- British Airways plans to introduce a new first class on its Airbus SE A380 double-deckers in mid 2026, betting that the most expensive seats at the front of the aircraft still have a place in the cabin even as business class berths become more luxurious.

The top class will feature a 79-inch-long (2 meter), 36.5-inch wide seat that folds out into a full flat bed and comes with a cocooned wall separation, the airline announced at a company event at Heathrow Airport on Monday. Other perks include a a 32-inch TV screen, as well as space for dining with a companion and personal luggage storage.

The UK carrier, a pioneer of fully-flat business class seats more than two decades ago, is seeking to maintain its competitive edge among well-heeled travelers particularly on the lucrative trans-Atlantic route. British Airways said it’s the only European carrier to offer first class from London to the US.

Other European airlines have also upgraded their first-class offering, with Deutsche Lufthansa AG now rolling out its Allegris product that includes a fully enclosed first-class cabin, and Air France’s La Premiere boasting chauffeur service, priority boarding and personal baggage delivery.

Many airlines are refurbishing their cabins as they aim to extend the life of their long-haul aircraft, in part as they await delivery of delayed new jets like Boeing Co.’s 777X model. British Airways has 12 A380 superjumbos in its fleet. The aircraft, which is no longer produced following lackluster demand from carriers, can seat 469 passengers on two decks in a four-class layout.

Some airlines have pared back or outright eliminated their first-class seats after viewing them as an unnecessary indulgence that takes up too much space and weight and whose perks are often met by similarly sumptuous business class. Qatar Airways, which routinely wins awards for its luxurious comforts, has poured more resources into its QSuite business class, which also has lie-flat seats and enclosed passenger nooks.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.