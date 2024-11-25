California Pledges EV Buyer Rebate If Trump Kills $7,500 Credit

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA - JUNE 01: Mike Matessa of Ben Lomond, California tops off his Chevy Bolt electric vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger in Scotts Valley, California, US, on Thursday, June 01 2023. Tesla has opened its walled charging system to other vehicle manufacturers via its universal Magic Dock charging connector. Photographer: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is promising to step in with a state electric-car tax credit if US President-elect Donald Trump repeals a federal subsidy after he takes office next year.

Newsom, a prominent Democrat and frequent critic of Republican politics, said in a statement Monday that he will propose rebooting a program California phased out in 2023 to provide EV buyers relief in lieu of a $7,500 tax credit targeted by Trump.

Trump has long criticized President Joe Biden administration’s efforts to subsidize electric vehicles in a bid to boost adoption of cleaner cars. His transition team is now looking to slash fuel-efficiency requirements for new cars and light trucks as part of plans to unwind Biden policies the president-elect has blasted as an “EV mandate,” Bloomberg News reported last week.

California clashed with Trump frequently on auto emission regulations during the incoming president’s first term, and the state’s leaders have made clear they are now girding for another fight. Newsom already has sought to shield the state’s policies on issues including reproductive rights, climate and immigration from potential threats under a Trump administration.

California, as well as states including Oregon and Colorado, currently are exempt from rules that preempt them from enacting their own emissions standards for new vehicles. More than a dozen states representing more than a third of the US auto market now have formally opted to follow California’s rules.

Trump in his first term targeted California’s right to set tougher gas mileage rules than the federal government. He is expected to make another attempt to roll back the California carve out under the 1970 Clean Air Act after taking office in January.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.